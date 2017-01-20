Carson City places ban on recreational pot businesses

Cloudy
CARSON CITY (AP) - Carson City has approved a temporary ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that the city Board of Supervisors passed the six-month moratorium Thursday.
The decision comes as the Nevada Department of Taxation works on drafting regulations for the industry.
A ballot measure passed by voters in November legalized the use of recreational marijuana in Nevada beginning Jan. 1.
City Community Development Director Lee Plemel says the moratorium will be in effect through July, unless pot regulations are adopted sooner.
The taxation department has until the end of the year to establish rules for the state's recreational marijuana program.
