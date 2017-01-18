Las Vegas restaurant responds to bad review with offensive, threatening message

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A valley woman got a shocking reply to a review she left on the Yelp app, and it came from someone who works at the restaurant.



Now, the pizzeria North End Pizza at Durango Drive and Centennial Parkway is losing customers over the message.



Kara Levy left a one-star review for North End and she received a response that said "Make sure I don't see your fat a** in this shop or I personally will give a big kick from behind, b****."



The message also called Levy and her teenage daughter "extremely fat."



"I was in shock," Levy said. "I was more hurt about my daughter being attacked. She's only 14."



When 13 Action News went into the restaurant, we were told the owner wasn't there.



13 Action News told the employees that we were airing a story about the rude comments and wanted to give North End a chance to respond.



They asked us to leave and said, "Do what you have to do."



"Clearly they don't care about their customers," Levy said.



North End customers were split about the incident.



Some said the message was rude and they wouldn't be eating at the restaurant again.



Others said there are two sides to every story and would continue to patronize North End.