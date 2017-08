The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has a brand new helicopter.



The helicopter, which is the only twin engine chopper in the fleet, will primarily be used for search and rescue in Southern Nevada.



The tail number for the chopper is N145DV. It was chosen for a special reason.



"As many of you may know, a little over four years ago, Officer Dave VanBuskirk was killed on a live mission during a nighttime helicopter rescue."



Las Vegas police says the chopper is able to reach hikers who may stranded in places that were previously unreachable by its older helicopters.



While the chopper is primarily for search and rescue, it is a multi-use helicopter and can be used for almost any emergency.



The helicopter cost $9.6 million. But the police department believes it was money well spent and it will service the community for many years to come.

Just went for ride in @LVMPD's new $9.6M Airbus H145. Primarily used for search & rescue. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/UFXBOpqESl — Joyce Lupiani (@Joyce_Lupiani) August 16, 2017