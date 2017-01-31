YOU ASK, WE INVESTIGATE: Henderson family living without heat or a working oven

Current
62°
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 60°
LO: 49°
HI: 65°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 44°
Mostly cloudy
HI: 60°
LO: 49°
HI: 65°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 44°
A valley family said they have not had a hot meal at home in over a month because the stove and oven do not work.
A viewer contacted 13 Action News saying a tent city has been growing near her apartment complex near Paradise and Flamingo roads.
One valley woman says the rain has stopped outside but it's still coming down inside her apartment.
Two street lamps have been missing from a median near a busy intersection for months.