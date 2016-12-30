YOU ASK. WE INVESTIGATE. Employees report bed bugs at call center

13 Action News has done a lot of reporting about bed bugs infesting apartments, homes and hotels. Now some people say they are being bitten at their office.

Multiple employees at the Telus call center on Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue told us they have some new, unwelcome coworkers.

"It's horrible when we're starting to notice them walking across the desk," said an employee who asked not to be identified. "It's scary, it's disgusting, and I just feel like that they can't care too much about the employees to know that this is becoming such a nuisance."

Other employees were too scared to go on camera but sent us pictures of the bugs and the bites they're getting just coming to work.

"I just feel like we should not have to be forced to stay somewhere that we just don't feel comfortable working," the employee told us.

Folks who work at Telus said the problem is not getting any better and they do not think management is doing enough.

Richard Gilhooley, senior media relations manager for Telus, talked with 13 Action News and sent us the following written statement:

We are well aware of the situation and are making every effort to remedy this problem as soon as possible. We have hired pest control companies to do regular sweeps of our building and have completed the following remediation efforts:

• Seven pest control visits by professionals in 90 days, including a second company to get a second opinion

• Five spraying sessions, including the perimeter of the building

• One by one inspection of all desks and chairs

• Launching an ongoing 30 day maintenance plan that includes asking for our team members’ assistance

Based on their investigation, the pest control company has recently confirmed that cimex lectulatius (commonly known as bed bugs) are being introduced into our environment by an outside source, such as the bottom of shoes, blankets, pillows, etc. We have been asking our team members to help us keep the site clean and bug-free by removing all unnecessary materials (clothing, food, etc) from their work stations at all times.

In an effort to keep our team members apprised of the situation every step along the way, we have sent six formal communication notices to the team since October 13, 2016.

We know this has been a frustrating time for our team members. We very much share that frustration and are making every effort to eradicate this problem.

