YOU ASK. WE INVESTIGATE. Intersection gets cleaned up

A busy valley intersection is getting a bit of attention and after our story -- a cleanup.

Viewers told 13 Action News about a lot of glass that had been in the middle of the intersection near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard for a while until we let Clark County know about it.

"Somebody should come up there and clean it up before somebody flattens a tire," said one man walking in the area.

The viewer who let 13 Action News know about this said the glass had been there for four days with no cleanup.

People driving and walking at the intersection also noticed it and want a solution.

13 Action News called Clark County, who is responsible for the area. They told us they would send someone out to check it out and do something about it. By the afternoon, the glass was cleaned up.

If you see something on the road that could cause a crash, call police. If it's less serious, call the city of Las Vegas, Clark County or Nevada Department of Transportation.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -