Inmate dies at Ely State Prison

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) reports that on Tuesday, around 8:01 a.m., Inmate Joe Nathan Scott, #82425, died at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nevada.

Scott, a 38-year-old male, was housed alone and was discovered unresponsive in his cell at breakfast time.

Medical staff responded and immediately began life-saving measures which were unsuccessful.

Scott was committed from Washoe County on May 1, 2013, and was serving 216 months to Life with the Possibility of Parole for Second Degree Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon enhancement.

The White Pine County Sheriff Office coroner responded and an autopsy is being scheduled. Next of kin have been notified.