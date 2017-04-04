Inmate dies at correctional center northwest of Las Vegas

An inmate died last week at Southern Desert Correctional Center, located approximately 30 miles north of Las Vegas off Cold Creek Road.



The Nevada Department of Corrections reported that Thursday afternoon, Ralph Jackson, was found unresponsive in bed in his cell. Custody and medical staff responded and immediately started life saving measures but were unsuccessful.

65-year-old Jackson was committed from Clark County on April 6, 2000, and was serving 8 consecutive 10-25 year sentences for sexual assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.



The Clark County Coroner responded and an autopsy is being scheduled. Next of kin have been notified.