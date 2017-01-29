Home break-in suspect shot in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man is in extremely critical condition after a shooting Saturday night.

Reports of a person shot came in around 6:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of West Desert Inn Road.

A homeowner was called to check on his neighbor's house because of a possible break-in. When the neighbor confronted the suspect, the suspect took his phone. The neighbor felt threatened and shot the suspect twice.

The suspect was taken to University Medical Center, where he remains in extremely critical condition. The neighbor has not been charged with a crime.

Eastbound Desert Inn was closed from South Torrey Pines Drive to El Camino Road as homicide detectives investigated.