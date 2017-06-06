UPDATE: Suspect identified in the Planet Hollywood gunshot incident

UPDATE 1 P.M. JUNE 06: Police have identified one of the suspects as Rayshawn Strickland and he's being charged for carrying a concealed weapon. The other suspect's information is still unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, detectives were attempting to take two male suspects into custody for loitering at Planet Hollywood at approximately 12:30 a.m. when an incident occurred.

One of the suspects attempted to avoid arrest and flee from detectives. A struggle ensued and during the struggle, the suspect tried to remove a handgun from his waist. As officers were trying to prevent the suspect from removing his gun, the suspect's gun discharged, causing a round to be fired into the floor.



The suspect was eventually taken into custody.



The second suspect was also taken into custody and a gun was also found on the person of the second suspect. There were no injuries associated with the incident.