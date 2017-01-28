Grease fire at McDonald's temporarily closes Walmart

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Walmart is temporarily closed following a fire Saturday morning.



The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a grease fire at the McDonald's inside the Walmart at 2310 E. Serene Ave., near Eastern Avenue.



Upon arrival, CCFD crews found a fire on the grill unable to be extinguished by the Ansell fire system, which was deployed by the employees prior to the arrival of CCFD. CCFD was able to quickly extinguish the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher.



There is no reported extension or further damage noted.



No injuries were reported.



The McDonald's will be closed indefinitely. The Walmart that housed the McDonalds has been evacuated and remains closed until the Southern Nevada Health District can complete the inspection of the produce department and deem everything safe for the public.