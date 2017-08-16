Floyd Mayweather Jr. tells Jimmy Kimmel he disliked Conor McGregor

The big fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is happening next weekend and both men have been training hard.



However, Mayweather took a break to talk to late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about his feelings for McGregor.



Mayweather told Kimmel that he genuinely does not like McGrego and he plans to take a more active role in this fight compared to previous fights.



He also admitted why he finally agreed to the fight. He says that he owes it to his fans because the fight with Manny Pacquiao was not a blockbuster.



Kimmel asked Mayweather if he would be willing to step into octagon with McGregor in a mixed martial arts bout.Mayweather did not say no. He said the idea was interesting.



Mayweather also revealed that he is planning on placing a bet on himself to win the fight.



The fight is happened Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.