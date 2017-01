LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - An elderly couple died after jumping from the Silverton hotel-casino parking garage Wednesday evening.



It occurred at the casino near Blue Diamond Road and Interstate 15.



Police said the couple parked on the upper level and exited the car. They then climbed onto the border wall together and jumped to the ground.

They died as a result of their injuries.



This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.