Suspect wanted in double shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Detectives are looking for a suspect who was involved in a shooting that injured two in North Las Vegas.



Around 10 p.m. Aug. 11, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Simmons Street, near Gowan Road, where two people were struck by gunfire.



A 19-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries while a 39-year-old woman was also shot and suffered critical injuries. They were both transported to University Medical Center for treatment.



Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.