UPDATE: Police capture dangerous robbery suspect

LATEST DEC. 22: On Dec. 21 around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to a business located in the 300 block of North Nellis Boulevard near Stewart Avenue to investigate reports of an armed robbery.

Arriving officers quickly determined the suspect in this incident was Wyatt Peterson.

Officers, detectives and FBI agents swarmed the area and located a home they believed Peterson to have fled to.

As the officers and agents arrived at the house, Peterson ran and committed a home invasion at a residence nearby in the 300 block of Romero Drive.

Peterson attempted to flee from that house, but was taken into custody by officers.

UPDATE DEC. 21: Peterson is currently suspected of committing approximately 18 armed robberies in the Las Vegas area. In at least one of the most recent incidents, he has fired rounds into the air. Due to the escalating violence in the robberies, detectives are concerned Peterson poses a significant risk to the public.

On the morning of Dec. 16, Peterson fled from detectives and agents as they were attempting to take him into custody. The vehicle he was driving was located abandoned in the area of Swenson Street and Russell Road, but Peterson was not apprehended.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Las Vegas police held a briefing Wednesday.

UPDATE at 12:50 P.M.: The FBI is offering an award of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Scott Wyatt Peterson.

Peterson is described as a white male, 6-feet 1-inches tall, brown hair, 180 pounds, numerous tattoos and a scar on his left ankle.

He is also known by the names Twenty Little, Wyatt Peterson, Wyatt S. Peterson, and Wyatt Scott O'Brien.

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas police and the FBI are looking for a dangerous armed robbery suspect this morning.



The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Scott Wyatt Peterson, fled from officers and agents early Friday morning.



The vehicle that he was driving was found in the area of Russell Road and Swenson Street. As of 5:30 a.m., police were actively searching in the area.



Peterson is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911.