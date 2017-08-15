UPDATE AUGUST 14: Metro is once again pushing for clues in the mysterious death of Wellito. On Monday, detectives re-released surveillance video of the two people seen dropping the 25-year-old off at the hospital. They say they investigation continues nearly 4 months later. Police are still trying to identify the man and woman in the video. Detectives have not named any suspects.

UPDATE JULY 26: Kymberly Wellito is suffering through anguish no mom should ever have bear. Last April, someone dropped off her daughter, Ashley, unconscious, at MountainView Hospital. Days later, Ashley died.

"It hurts. It's tear to tear," Kymberly Wellito said. "It's all scattered on my end and I can't do nothing."

Police, so far, have made no arrests and have named no suspects. The cause of the victim’s death is blunt-force trauma to the head. Someone or something hit Ashley. Who did it, why and how are still mysteries.

Police released hospital surveillance video of a man and a woman walking into the emergency room with workers who rolled in Ashley in a wheel chair.

Ashley’s mother, who lives just outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico, said she feels cut off from the investigation.

"I feel like my hands are tied. I feel like my pieces are scattered from here in New Mexico to Nevada," Kymberly Wellito said.

Wellito said, at first, police kept her up-to-date.

"They did discuss the case with me when I was there in Nevada."

She said she hasn't heard anything from investigators since June, so she called them. "I would say three to four weeks ago," Wellito said.

Wellito said she sent investigators a letter a week ago Monday when she didn't hear anything back.

"I ain't getting nothing. I haven't heard nothing," Wellito said.

A police spokesman said investigators did talk to Wellito two weeks ago, which she denies. The spokesman said investigators have been discussing the case with Wellito and that they can't respond each time Wellito calls. As for the letter, the spokesman said, investigators haven’t seen it yet.

Wellito just wants to know how her daughter died and who did it.

"I need help. Somebody help me," Wellito said.

UPDATE APRIL 24: Las Vegas police released surveillance video of two people they're seeking after they dropped Ashley Wellito off at the hospital.

Homicide detectives were requested due to the nature of the injuries the woman had sustained, and the people who had dropped her off at MountainView Hospital did not remain to tell medical personnel how the woman was injured.

Homicide detectives determined the deceased woman, later identified as Wellito, had been dropped off at the MountainView Hospital Emergency Room entrance at approximately 6:05 a.m. by an unknown male and female. Once Wellito was dropped off, the male and female left before they could be identified, and before advising medical personnel how Wellito’s injuries occurred.

Police have named no suspect in this case.

"To me it looks like her boyfriend," said mom Kymberly Wellito.

Wellito said there was a history of domestic violence between the couple.

"I've heard him slap her," said Wellito, "...and I've heard her yelling stop it, get away from me."

Wellito said her daughter was extremely kind and incredibly private.

"Ashley was fun, she made everybody laugh," she said, " ... I'm broken."

The man could only be described as a black man, who had a medium height and build, and was last seen wearing white pants and a white hoodie with the hood up around his head. The woman was described as a Hispanic woman who was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark, zippered sweatshirt.

The people were driving what could only be described as a black vehicle.

Surveillance video has also been released. Watch below.

ORIGINAL STORY



Police are trying to figure out what happened to a 25-year-old woman who was dropped off at a local hospital with extensive injuries.



25-year-old Ashley Elaine Wellito was dropped off at Mountain View Hospital. Due to the nature of those injuries, she was transported to UMC Trauma. She died at the hospital on April 19.



Homicide detectives are now investigating the death due to the mysterious circumstances.



According to a GoFundMe account established for the deceased, she "brought love, happiness, and joy into this world." The family is reportedly collecting money to be used to bring her home to New Mexico. The family is also asking anyone with authority to contact the police.