UPDATE: Erich Nowsch sentenced to life in prison for killing of Tammy Meyers

LATEST: After chilling testimony from family and friends of Tammy Meyers, Erich Nowsch was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years. Derrick Andrews was sentenced to 5-15 years in prison.

UPDATE:

Erich Nowsch is due in court this morning to be sentenced for the murder of Tammy Meyers.



Nowsch pleaded guilty to killing the Las Vegas mother during a shootout outside of her home in February 2015.



He then attempted to withdraw his guilty plea. However, a judge ruled earlier this month that he would not be allowed to do so.



He then denied shooting Meyers to 13 Action News in a jailhouse interview.



The 21-year-old man is facing anywhere from 10 years to life in prison for the slaying of Meyers.

Derek Andrews, who was with Nowsch the night of the shooting, is also being sentenced.



