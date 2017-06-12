CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Local mother scares off home intruder

A terrifying confrontation forces a mother to protect her kids in her own house.



The home is located near Fort Apache Road and Russell Road. Video from the home surveillance system shows a man breaking through the sliding glass door. Just a few seconds later, he turns right back around and runs away.



That's because he came face to face with the mother of the house. She was just out of the shower and wearing a towel, but she managed to scream at him and tell him to get out.



Her kids were feet away.



"I said 'What the hell are you doing? Get out! Get out! Get out! I just kept yelling it the whole time he was running down the stairs,'" said Sharon Montelongo-Navar, the woman who confronted the intruder.



He didn't have time to take anything.



"Her first words weren't you know freaking out. She wasn't screaming when I called. She was cool, calm, collected, just like she was when the guy came in here and I'm so blessed to have a strong amazing wife," said Ricky Navar, the victim's wife.



It looks like the same guy was captured on surveillance videos from other nearby homes. Las Vegas detectives are looking into whether these other cases are related to the break in near Fort Apache Road and Russell Road.