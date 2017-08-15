Bike stolen from Las Vegas girl with special needs before race

A prized bike is stolen right before the big race from a girl with special needs.



Nyla Stewart is 10 years old. She comes out to the Nellis BMX track near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard every week. Riding is her therapy, a way to cope with several mental disorders.



"It's kind of scary, but you get used to it, like once you do it more you get used to it," said Nyla.



Nyla's specialty BMX bike was stolen. These things often cost more than $1,000.



She had been helping the team fundraise for a while before they surprised her with a bike of her own. She got the bike on a Monday, it was stolen Tuesday, the big race would have been Wednesday. She couldn't bring herself to the track that day.



"I don't like anyone that thinks they can steal from people and get away with it, but not only did you steal out of my truck, but you stole something that a special needs child deserved," said Michael Williams, the team manager for Dirt Addiction BMX.



Nyla really wanted to be part of the team and race. Her message to the thief is surprisingly simple.



"I really want him to know that stealing is not good," said Nyla.



She's hoping to get her bike back or get a new one soon.