Bryce Riley
12:34 PM, Jan 2, 2017
There were 32 total arrests -- 24 DUI arrests and 8 warrant arrests. There were 31 crashes, 4 involving impaired drivers.

Believe it or not, it was a fairly quiet New Year's Eve for police.

The Nevada Highway Patrol compiled its list of arrest and collision statistics for New Year's Eve.
 
Incidents were tracked from 5 p.m. Dec. 31 until noon on Jan. 1:
 
  • 32 total arrests
  • 24 DUI arrests
  • 8 warrant arrests
  • 31 crashes, 4 involving impaired drivers
 
No serious injuries were reported. 
 
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also compiled a list of arrests, 18 of which took place on the Strip and two happened on Fremont Street. Most were minor in nature, such as disorderly conduct.
 
LVMPD also says that the 4th of July was busier for the department than New Year's Eve. They received 425 calls on Independence Day versus 355 calls on New Year's.

