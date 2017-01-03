The Nevada Highway Patrol compiled its list of arrest and collision statistics for New Year's Eve.

Incidents were tracked from 5 p.m. Dec. 31 until noon on Jan. 1:

32 total arrests

24 DUI arrests

8 warrant arrests

31 crashes, 4 involving impaired drivers

No serious injuries were reported.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also compiled a list of arrests, 18 of which took place on the Strip and two happened on Fremont Street. Most were minor in nature, such as disorderly conduct.

LVMPD also says that the 4th of July was busier for the department than New Year's Eve. They received 425 calls on Independence Day versus 355 calls on New Year's.

