Arizona man arrested on attempted murder charge

MEADVIEW, Ariz. (KTNV) - A northwest Arizona man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Friday morning.



Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 67-year-old Joseph Edward Thomas Jr. of Meadview for attempted first degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied structure and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Dispatchers initially received a call from a female advising that someone has fired a gun multiple times from the roadway and struck her 70-year-old husband.



The victim who had suffered gunshot wounds to the torso. Medical responded and was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center.



While speaking with the victim’s wife at the residence, she advised detectives that her husband had been involved in an altercation with Thomas at the VFW on Thursday.



After speaking with the victim and his wife, detectives responded to a residence on Boathouse Drive and contacted Thomas. During a search of Thomas and his vehicle, evidence of his involvement was located.



Thomas was taken into custody without incident. Prior to being transported to the Mohave County Jail, Thomas was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center as he was complaining of chest pains.



The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753 or Silent Witness at (928) 753-1234.