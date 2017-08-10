UPDATE ON AUG. 9: An arrest report revealed new details about a drive-by shooting that left one man dead near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard.

According to the report, Larry Rinker was dating a woman, but she left him for another man. The man had apparently been dating the woman for five years before she left him to date Rinker.

On Aug. 5, a verbal and physical fight took place between Rinker, his friend Jimmy Roper, and the man whom the woman was dating. Reports indicate that Rinker and Roper may have picked up the woman against her will. When the man whom the woman was dating went to confront Rinker and Roper, the woman ran inside his car while Rinker and Roper vowed to take the man's life.

The man and his roommate, Angel Fabre, set up a surveillance camera in their home. Later that evening, another roommate received a call from his daughter that a green pickup truck had pulled onto their street and turned its lights off. Fabre was curious if the green truck was driven by Rinker and Roper, so he went outside to the driveway.

It was then Roper, who was inside the green truck with Rinker, reportedly shot Fabre. The man dating their former lover told police that he saw the whole thing through his surveillance camera.

A records check revealed that Rinker had a prior felony conviction for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, while Roper had felony convictions for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Burglary and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officers have arrested two men they believe are responsible for an Aug. 6 drive-by shooting.

Officers reported to the 3300 block of Cape Cod Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard, at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 6 due to reports of a person being shot outside of a home.



When officers arrived they found an unresponsive male in the driveway with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the victim to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Angel Fabre.



The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section connected the incident to report to a group of people that argued at a different location on Aug. 5.



Two people in that altercation drove to the 3300 block of Cape Cod Drive the following day. Police said the suspects shot the victim in his driveway.



Detectives identified 40-year-old Jimmy Roper and 41-year-old Larry Rinker as the suspects in this case.



On Aug. 8 detectives located both Roper and Rinker and took them into custody.



Roper was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces charges of conspiracy murder, open murder, four counts discharging a gun into an occupied structure, possession/use a dangerous weapon, and own/possess a gun by a prohibited person.



Rinker was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces charges of aggravated stalking, conspiracy to commit murder, open murder with a deadly weapon, four counts discharging a gun into an occupied structure, owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and domestic battery.