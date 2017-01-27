2 Arizona men arrested for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

KTNV Staff
12:32 PM, Jan 26, 2017
The girl's mother contacted the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in July 2016 and said that a friend of her 13-year-old daughter told her than Jeremy Scott Kiehl and Robert Cody Linn had sexual relations with her daughter at a party.

Initially, the two men denied knowing the victim. Later, they changed their story and admitted that they knew the girl, but continued to deny having any sexual relations with her.

Recently, detectives received results from a sexual assault kit that was used on the girl and it linked Kiehl and Linn to the girl.

Kiehl, 22, and Linn, 19, were arrested on Jan. 25 and booked on charges of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor and molestation of a child, all felonies.

They were booked into the Mohave County Jail.
 

