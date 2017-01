LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Clark County School District bus was involved in a crash with a sedan on Thursday morning.

It happened near Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue around 8:50 a.m.

Investigators say the bus was carrying about 45 students. Medical personnel has been called to the scene. Injuries are believed to be minor at this point.

13 Action News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.