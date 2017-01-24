Car catches fire in gas station parking lot

KTNV Staff
11:26 PM, Jan 23, 2017

A viewer sent 13 Action News video of the fire near Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive.

KTNV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A car caught fire in a Terrible Herbst parking lot Monday evening.

She says the pumps were turned off immediately and nobody was hurt.

