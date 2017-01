HENDERSON (KTNV) - A 91-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after being attacked by two dogs in Henderson.



Henderson police reported that the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Joshua Street, near Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway.



Police said the woman was attempting to stop two dogs -- adult Rottweiler and Doberman breeds -- from fighting.



The woman was transported to Sunrise Hospital with serious injuries to her arm and face. Her condition is currently unknown.

Henderson Animal Control took custody of the dogs. The dogs belong to the woman's family members.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.