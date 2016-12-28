5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Hawthorne

Bryce Riley
7:43 AM, Dec 28, 2016
12:21 PM, Dec 28, 2016

KTNV

KTNV
HAWTHORNE (KTNV) -
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded three earthquakes and multiple aftershocks near Hawthorne just after midnight Wednesday.
 
Two 5.7 magnitude quakes struck around 12:22 a.m. and a 5.5 quake hit around 1:13 a.m.
 
No injuries or significant damage was reported.
 
At least eight earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater were recorded near the area in the last 10 days, according to Weather.com.

