The U.S. Geological Survey recorded three earthquakes and multiple aftershocks near Hawthorne just after midnight Wednesday.

Two 5.7 magnitude quakes struck around 12:22 a.m. and a 5.5 quake hit around 1:13 a.m.

No injuries or significant damage was reported.

At least eight earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater were recorded near the area in the last 10 days, according to Weather.com

HAWTHORNE (KTNV) -