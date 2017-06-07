2 closed Downtown Las Vegas casinos set to open for one business day

Two closed Downtown Las Vegas casinos could open again -- but just for the business day.



On Wednesday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board recommended approval for a plan that would open Mermaids and Las Vegas Club for one business day in order to preserve their gaming licenses. The gaming licenses would apply to slot machines only at the Fremont Street casinos.



The state requires a casino operate on the site for at least eight hours every two years to maintain a gaming license.

The final decision is scheduled for June 22. The casinos would open for one day in the week following the expected approval.



The Las Vegas Club was sold to Derek and Greg Stevens in August 2015 and closed that same month.



The Stevens brothers also bought Mermaids, which closed in June 2016.