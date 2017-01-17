Can You Pass The Idiotest? 1/17/17

11:24 AM, Jan 17, 2017
1 hour ago

Looking for some laughs and controversy?

KTNV

Looking for some laughs and controversy? Divided, the newest part game show, part social experiment coming to a TV near you. Also the premier of the fourth season of Idiotest!

Gsntv.com

This segment is sponsored by Premiere TV

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows