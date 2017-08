America First Credit Union is helping UNLV students get back to class! Starting August 18 until September 30, America First is offering college students a pair of UNLV branded socks when they open a savings and checking account. Call for full details 702-968-1100. Current Members can get in on the deal as well! In addition to that, meet this month's Give Back winner!

AmericaFirst.com

This segment is sponsored by America First Credit Union.