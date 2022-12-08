Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Brianna Chick

Thomas Rocha

Thomas Rocha

Kim Rocha

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Helen Beller

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Mark and Robin, Mountains Edge

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Mark and Robin, Mountains Edge

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Mark and Robin, Mountains Edge

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Mark and Robin, Mountains Edge

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Martinsen family, Silverado Ranch

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Frank Mabry, Henderson

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Frank Mabry, Henderson

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Charles Formicola

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Mark Niven

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Mark Niven

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Mark Niven

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Mark Niven

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Carrie Seymour

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Gregory Williams

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Gregory Williams

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Gregory Williams

Submit your photo of your Christmas lights at ktnv.com/letitglow for a chance to be featured in a 13 Action News weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery. Gregory Williams

Prev 1 / Ad Next