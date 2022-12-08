YOUR PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Las Vegas valley | Let it Glow 2022
13 Action News celebrates the holiday season with Let it Glow! Send us your photos of your Christmas or holiday light display and we may feature it in a weathercast. Let it Glow is sponsored by Landmark Recovery.
Photo by: Brianna Chick Photo by: Thomas Rocha Photo by: Thomas Rocha Photo by: Kim Rocha Photo by: Helen Beller Photo by: Mark and Robin, Mountains Edge Photo by: Mark and Robin, Mountains Edge Photo by: Mark and Robin, Mountains Edge Photo by: Mark and Robin, Mountains Edge Photo by: Martinsen family, Silverado Ranch Photo by: Frank Mabry, Henderson Photo by: Frank Mabry, Henderson Photo by: Charles Formicola Photo by: Mark Niven Photo by: Mark Niven Photo by: Mark Niven Photo by: Mark Niven Photo by: Carrie Seymour Photo by: Gregory Williams Photo by: Gregory Williams Photo by: Gregory Williams Photo by: Gregory Williams