You Can Now Get Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is a childhood staple. Kids love mac and cheese, and they love ice cream. So why not combine the two?

Crazy as it may sound, that’s exactly what Kraft has done with the introduction of its limited-edition Kraft macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream. Created in partnership with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the inventive flavor will be sold at Van Leeuwen scoop shops around the country as well as online beginning at 11 a.m. ET on July 14, National Macaroni & Cheese Day, while supplies last.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream,” Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, said in a press release. “That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with. As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they’d be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us. Not only does it taste delicious, but it’s also made with high-quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”

In addition to snagging the ice cream online or at shops, residents of NewYork City can also sample it for free while supplies last at an ice cream truck that will be stationed in Union Square on July 14 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

If you’re not quite sure how to feel about this savory ice cream flavor but would like to celebrate the National Macaroni & Cheese Day on July 14, there are plenty of ways to have fun with this comfort food-themed holiday.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is offering customers a BOGO mac and cheese bowl day for the holiday. Also, for one day only, Noodles & Company will offer all Rewards members a free small Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of any regular entree.

If you prefer to whip up your own, try out this recipe for gourmet mac and cheese from Epcot’s Food & Wine Festival.

Would you try macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream?

