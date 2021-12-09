Watch
Local News

Actions

Tips to protect your pipes, plants as colder weather arrives in Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Renate Micallef
<p>Frozen Garden Hose and water pipe connection</p>
CONTRIBUTED CONTENT: Tips to prevent pipes from freezing
Posted at 5:48 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 20:50:08-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has been experiencing unseasonably warmer temperatures into December, however, the colder temperatures are on the horizon.

Lows in the mid-30s are forecast for this weekend and 13 Action News has tips to protect your pipes and your plants.

  • Disconnect and drain garden hoses when they are not being used.
  • Wrap exposed irrigation pipes with pipe insulation, insulated "faucet socks," an old towel, or heat or duct tape.
  • Plumbers also say not to turn off the heat completely when you're out of the house.

When it comes to protecting plants, professionals get concerned about sensitive plants when it gets below 34 degrees.

A cheap and easy way to protect your outdoor plants is to drape fabric over them.

If the plants are in pots, bring them inside or place them in your garage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH