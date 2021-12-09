Tips to protect your pipes, plants as colder weather arrives in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has been experiencing unseasonably warmer temperatures into December, however, the colder temperatures are on the horizon.

Lows in the mid-30s are forecast for this weekend and 13 Action News has tips to protect your pipes and your plants.

Disconnect and drain garden hoses when they are not being used.

Wrap exposed irrigation pipes with pipe insulation, insulated "faucet socks," an old towel, or heat or duct tape.

Plumbers also say not to turn off the heat completely when you're out of the house.

When it comes to protecting plants, professionals get concerned about sensitive plants when it gets below 34 degrees.

A cheap and easy way to protect your outdoor plants is to drape fabric over them.

If the plants are in pots, bring them inside or place them in your garage.