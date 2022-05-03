Watch
When could the first triple digit degree day come to Las Vegas?

John Locher/AP
File - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, a man cools off in a water mist along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Planners in Las Vegas say they're working to reduce rising temperatures in a city where paved areas create a warmer environment than plant-covered or rural desert areas. The Las Vegas Sun reports that a panel on Oct. 15, 2019, considered a recent Urban Land Institute finding that Las Vegas is the most intense "urban heat island" in the U.S. That's after another group reported in April that average temperatures in Las Vegas have risen faster than any other city since 1970. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas's first triple digit degree day landed in either May or June for the last ten years.

However, with the recent wind and forecasts, when could Las Vegas see the first triple digit degree in 2022?

According to KTNV's meteorologist Justin Bruce, no clear 100 degree day can be predicted so far.

The mid-to-upper 90s on May 5 and 6 is expected with those temperatures returning again during the middle of May. Those are the closest temperatures that can be predicted so far that is close to the triple digits.

