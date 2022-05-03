When could the first triple digit degree day come to Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas's first triple digit degree day landed in either May or June for the last ten years.

However, with the recent wind and forecasts, when could Las Vegas see the first triple digit degree in 2022?

Las Vegas first 100° day, last 10 years:



2012 May 16

2013 May 13

2014 May 16

2015 May 30

2016 Jun 1

2017 May 5

2018 May 8

2019 Jun 5

2020 May 6

2021 May 31

2022 ??



Expect mid-to-upper 90s Thurs. (May 5) & Fri. (May 6). Mid-to-upper 90s return mid-May. No clear 100° signal yet! — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) May 2, 2022

According to KTNV's meteorologist Justin Bruce, no clear 100 degree day can be predicted so far.

The mid-to-upper 90s on May 5 and 6 is expected with those temperatures returning again during the middle of May. Those are the closest temperatures that can be predicted so far that is close to the triple digits.