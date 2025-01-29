Turning Sunny, Still Chilly, For Now

Watch Now
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Partly cloudy at times this morning in Las Vegas as we wake up to the upper 30s and low 40s. As swirling low pressure lumbers to the Four Corners this afternoon, we're back to full sunshine. Highs today and tomorrow are limited to the upper 50s.

We expect a few more colder-than-average nights and early mornings in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Valley breezes look fairly light (5-10 mph) the next several days. The mountains can expect some 10-20 mph winds during this stretch.

Friday is near 60° as we turn partly-to-mostly cloudy. Low 60s develop Saturday to kick off the month of February. High pressure moving across California into Southern Nevada brings a stretch of above-average temperatures near 70° on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Low temperatures this weekend and next week won't be as cold as the last few weeks. Readings dip to the mid-and-upper 40s late at night through sunrise.

Above-average highs in the mid 60s last into the middle of next week, with a return to the low 60s next Friday and beyond. No rain is expected over the next seven days in Southern Nevada. Breezes will pick back up early next week, with 20 mph valley gusts expected starting Tuesday.

