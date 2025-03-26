This Wednesday, Las Vegas temperatures could reach 90 degrees for the first time this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a little early, but Las Vegas temperatures could soon reach 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Temperatures warmed up quite a bit this week, with highs in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Channel 13 meteorologists project we'll see near-record temperatures again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day this year, with the potential for a high of 90 degrees. That would be three degrees shy of the record temperature for March 26, which was 93 degrees in 2022. It would also be the first time we've reached 90 degrees since October.

Thursday, we'll be near another record high temperature. A high of 84 degrees is expected, though we likely won't break the daily record of 88 degrees set in 2022.

KTNV The seven-day forecast starting on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

These warmer temperatures are a good reminder that air temperature is measured in the shade.

Channel 13 meteorologist Justin Bruce says direct sunlight can add up to 15 degrees of perceived warmth, so 85 degrees might feel more like 100 to you.

While these temperatures are more typical of mid-May than late March, don't start mourning the loss of our beautiful Las Vegas springtime yet. This warm spurt is only expected to last through Thursday.

High temperatures in the 70s are back on deck starting Friday and will continue through early next week.