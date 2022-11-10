Storm left Lee Canyon with about 6 to 9 inches of snowfall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday's storm left Lee Canyon with six to nine inches of snowfall, according to KTNV meteorologist Kevin Janison.

This morning's view from the Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort. Snowfall from yesterday's storm has measured 6-9" in Lee Canyon. #nvwx @KTNV #snowfall pic.twitter.com/GE86PdGWm6 — Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) November 9, 2022

According to a storm recap, peak gusts reached up to 66 miles per hour in areas such as Kyle Canyon and East of Pioche, Nevada.

Here are the rainfall totals from yesterday, courtesy of the @RegionalFlood gauges. Plus, precip and wind "leaders" from around the region, compiled by the @NWSVegas . @KTNV #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/XhiHcTl0Wt — Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) November 9, 2022

Furthermore, Kyle Canyon saw rain totals as high as three inches. The lowest reported amount of rainfall was in Pahrump with a total of 0.89 inches.