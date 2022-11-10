Watch Now
Storm left Lee Canyon with about 6 to 9 inches of snowfall

Lee Canyon
Lee Canyon snowfall
Posted at 5:19 PM, Nov 09, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday's storm left Lee Canyon with six to nine inches of snowfall, according to KTNV meteorologist Kevin Janison.

According to a storm recap, peak gusts reached up to 66 miles per hour in areas such as Kyle Canyon and East of Pioche, Nevada.

Furthermore, Kyle Canyon saw rain totals as high as three inches. The lowest reported amount of rainfall was in Pahrump with a total of 0.89 inches.

