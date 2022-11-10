Storm left Lee Canyon with about 6 to 9 inches of snowfall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday's storm left Lee Canyon with six to nine inches of snowfall, according to KTNV meteorologist Kevin Janison.
This morning's view from the Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort. Snowfall from yesterday's storm has measured 6-9" in Lee Canyon. #nvwx @KTNV #snowfall pic.twitter.com/GE86PdGWm6— Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) November 9, 2022
According to a storm recap, peak gusts reached up to 66 miles per hour in areas such as Kyle Canyon and East of Pioche, Nevada.
Here are the rainfall totals from yesterday, courtesy of the @RegionalFlood gauges. Plus, precip and wind "leaders" from around the region, compiled by the @NWSVegas . @KTNV #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/XhiHcTl0Wt— Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) November 9, 2022
Furthermore, Kyle Canyon saw rain totals as high as three inches. The lowest reported amount of rainfall was in Pahrump with a total of 0.89 inches.
Glorious rain! Airport picked up .10” while Downtown Henderson and the far NW portions of the Valley, picked up about .25”. Heaviest is over, but a few light showers are still possible over the next few hours. Sun is back tomorrow. Russell Tennyson video. #vegasweather @KTNV pic.twitter.com/TdPta7TdAX— Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) November 9, 2022