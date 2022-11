LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Lucario! He's a five-year-old Husky looking for his forever home. Lucario is a lovable boy looking for an active home through Nevada SPCA. He can be selective about his dog friends, so it's suggested to do a meet and greet with other dogs in the home.

If you're interested in meeting Lucario, you can visit him at Nevada SPCA at 5375 S. Procyon Street, Suite 108. NSPCA is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sundays.