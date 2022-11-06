Official: Wind advisory issued, gusts up to 50 mph expected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials from the National Weather Service Las Vegas sent a notice of a wind advisory on Sunday at 2:11 p.m.

The wind advisory is issued from 10 p.m. tonight until 10 p.m. Monday.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and produce areas of blowing dust. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," said NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for motorcycles and high profile vehicles."

NWS says that south winds can reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

The affected areas are as follows: "Death Valley National Park, Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, Sheep Range and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon."