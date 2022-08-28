NWS Las Vegas: Flood Advisory issued for southern portion of Eldorado Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a flood advisory until 4 p.m.

The NWS said excessive rainfall is expected within the southern portion of Eldorado Valley, southwest of Boulder City.

The impact of this rainfall could be rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

The NWS said their doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms around 2:06 p.m.

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area according to the NWS. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding as well include rural areas of Central Clark County.