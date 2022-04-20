National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a wind advisory and a red flag warning for Thursday, with strong winds in the forecast and low humidity.

The advisories are in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Another round of strong wind & blowing dust will make for some challenging conditions today. See where Wind Advisories & Red Flag Warnings are in effect. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/uqa21vR40t — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 21, 2022

Southwest winds in to 20- to 30-mph range are expected, with wind gusts of up to 40 mph, the Weather Service said.

Afternoon humidity levels will be between 5 to 15 percent, which prompted the red flag warning for high fire danger. The warning covers parts of Nevada, Arizona and California.

A combination of strong winds and low humidity can contribute to fire danger and more aggressive fire behavior, meteorologists explained.

The National Weather Service discouraged people from doing any outdoor burning activities while these advisories are in effect.