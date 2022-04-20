Watch
National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Thursday

PHOTOS: Dust and wind cause problems in Las Vegas
Melissa Macias/Courtesy
Posted at 4:05 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 09:48:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a wind advisory and a red flag warning for Thursday, with strong winds in the forecast and low humidity.

The advisories are in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Southwest winds in to 20- to 30-mph range are expected, with wind gusts of up to 40 mph, the Weather Service said.

Afternoon humidity levels will be between 5 to 15 percent, which prompted the red flag warning for high fire danger. The warning covers parts of Nevada, Arizona and California.

A combination of strong winds and low humidity can contribute to fire danger and more aggressive fire behavior, meteorologists explained.

The National Weather Service discouraged people from doing any outdoor burning activities while these advisories are in effect.

