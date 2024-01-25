Watch Now
Moisture moves on for more sunshine Thursday afternoon

Thursday morning forecast for Las Vegas
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada sees a slight chance of showers Thursday morning with a weather system passing by, but most precipitation chances will remain across Lincoln County and NW Arizona. We'll see more sunshine in Las Vegas by Thursday afternoon. Light NW winds paired with temperatures in the low 60s through Saturday. High pressure starts to build in on Friday and will continue to stay overhead through early next week. That brings high temperatures to the mid to upper 60s by Sunday.

