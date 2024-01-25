Moisture moves on for more sunshine Thursday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada sees a slight chance of showers Thursday morning with a weather system passing by, but most precipitation chances will remain across Lincoln County and NW Arizona. We'll see more sunshine in Las Vegas by Thursday afternoon. Light NW winds paired with temperatures in the low 60s through Saturday. High pressure starts to build in on Friday and will continue to stay overhead through early next week. That brings high temperatures to the mid to upper 60s by Sunday.