LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a freeze warning for northeast Clark County.

The warning is issued from 12:36 a.m. until 8 a.m. Monday.

This can impact areas such as Moapa, Overton and Mesquite. There can be expected subfreezing temperatures from 28 to 32 degrees.

Impacts include the killing of crops and other sensitive vegetation. Also, the freezing temperatures can affect outdoor plumbing.