Flooding, lighting, heavy rains pummel Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heavy monsoon rains swept across Clark County Thursday bringing flash floods and lightning to several areas inside and outside of Las Vegas.

The Linq Parking Garage near the high roller turned into a river of flood waters stunning tourists who expected to only experience desert heat.

"It's crazy," Fabian Walter said. "We're on vacation here so we expected to have nice weather here. Vegas is known for it."

Walter did not expect to see the flood waters which left maintenance crews shoveling trash into the stream and pouring it into a nearby wash.

"It's really impressive and kind of scary as well," Walter said.

Multiple cross streets flooded across Las Vegas.

Cars crossing the intersection of Dewey Dr. and Decatur Blvd. were faced with the unadvised decision of whether to drive into thigh high water snarling traffic in the afternoon.

Near Boulder City, the afternoon and evening were filled with heavy rains and frequent lightning strikes.