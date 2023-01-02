Flood Advisory issued for southern Nevada by Las Vegas National Weather Service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a flood advisory that started at 5 p.m. Sunday and will last until Monday morning.

Officials expect the flood advisory to stop at 8 a.m. Monday. The flood advisory comes from flooding caused by excessive rainfall occurring.

NWS Las Vegas said the areas expected is a portion of southern Nevada including Clark County. Impacts could be minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. There can also be rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossing can occur. They may be impassable.

According to the alert provided, trained weather spotters reported flooding across Hidden Valley Road.