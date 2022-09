LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southern Nevada until 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The NWS also said that southern California will be affected by Flash Flooding.

Doppler radar from the NWS indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain along a line from Sandy Valley and southeast Inyo County extending to the north across Highway 160 and across the Spring Mountains. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.