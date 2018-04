Residents should be careful about elevated levels of dust blowing around the Las Vegas valley on Saturday.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for April 7 due to expected high winds.

Those with heart or respiratory diseases, along with older adults and children, are advised to stay indoors. They're more susceptible to a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter.

The Department of Air Quality also offered the following tips for Las Vegas residents: