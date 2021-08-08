August 7 evening weather forecast update

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Steering upper level winds are directing wildfire smoke towards Southern Nevada, bringing hazy skies for the weekend. Most of the smoke is coming from Northern California, especially from the Dixie Fire. The smoky haze will break slightly this evening but another plume will arrive overnight from Southern California. The hazy conditions stick around for Sunday and possibly early Monday.

The smoke filled skies will keep temperatures steady for the weekend with highs reaching around 107 for the Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Highs will hit the low 80s in the Spring Mountains and triple digit teens around the Colorado River. Temperatures won’t move much for the week ahead across our region.

Breezy conditions are expected for Sunday and Monday. Gusts can reach upwards to 30 mph. Right now, models are showing a more active weather pattern for the week. High pressure moving west from the Four Corners will help steer moist southwesterly flow towards Southern Nevada. There will be isolated chances for showers for most of the week. More widespread rain and storms are possible later in the week.