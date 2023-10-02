Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather l Monday, October 2, 2023

Chilly and a little sticky today
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is a chilly one this morning thanks to the storm system that moved through the valley last night.

Clouds will stick around throughout the day today but will eventually clear out by tonight.

For the most part, the rain we had last night has moved through the valley. However, there is a possibility for a few isolated thunderstorms over the Spring Mountains and to the north.

For today, at 9 a.m., it's expected to be 62 degrees. It's a little sticky thanks to the storm system moving through. By noon, it should be 70 degrees and by 3 p.m., we're getting closer to our high temperature for today of 76 degrees.

