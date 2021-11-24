13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Colorado River Valley until this evening. Gusts between 25-35 mph possible today, with the windiest conditions being along the Colorado River Basin and our Mountainous regions. The Colorado River Valley could experience gusts as high as 40 mph, creating rough waters.

Temperatures drop to near normal highs today. The Las Vegas valley will hit the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday for the holiday. Winds will start to subside late Wednesday but isolated wind gusts are still possible Thursday, especially along the Colorado River. There are no wind advisories out for Thursday.

As temperatures plummet for the middle of the week, overnight temperatures will drop to near or below freezing near the Kingman area. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for Mohave county from 3 AM to 9 AM Thursday. This will be the first freeze of the season and it is advised to take precautions with crops. Temperatures will also drop to the 30s along the I-15 going northeast towards Mesquite and Moapa. Winds look to keep temperatures above freezing so there are no advisories out for these areas. Thanksgiving will start off crisp but by the afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine.

High pressure settles in over the valley heading into the weekend. We’ll warm to about 10 degrees above normal by Sunday and the sunny skies will stick around.